Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng has been embroiled in controversies since taking on her government post. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong justice minister Teresa Cheng denies wrongdoing in fresh round of controversy over three arbitration cases from her private practice
- Secretary for justice is accused in media report of not declaring assignments when she took on government post
- She also evaded questions on whether the three cases were part of six that were earlier made public and approved by city’s leader
Topic | Teresa Cheng
