Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Beijing in April. On Friday, Lam pointed out to the city’s top German diplomat that the actions of Mong Kok rioters resulted in injuries to more than 80 police officers. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam voices ‘strong objection’ to Germany granting asylum to Mong Kok riot fugitives Ray Wong and Alan Li
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam makes strongly worded complaint to Berlin’s top diplomat in city
- Lam questions whether German authorities’ move was based on facts
Topic | Mong Kok riot
Health chief Sophia Chan arrives for the meeting on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
11 EU representatives meet Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to protest against controversial extradition bill as government gathers 100 officials to build united front
- Sources say they asked chief executive to add safeguards so judiciary will take international human right standards into account in vetting transfer requests
- Government holds special meeting hosted by No 2 official involving ministers, permanent secretaries and their deputies
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
