Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam insists that EU officials were merely stating their stance on the controversial extradition bill. Photo: SCMP
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hits back at protest by EU officials over controversial extradition bill, saying they did not pinpoint concerns

  • Chief executive says rare move by consulates is not entirely unheard of, but merely stating a stance on a matter will not take the discussion further
  • She hints that the government will respond in Legco to concerns by lawmakers and the public
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 12:43pm, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 1:45pm, 25 May, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam insists that EU officials were merely stating their stance on the controversial extradition bill. Photo: SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Beijing in April. On Friday, Lam pointed out to the city’s top German diplomat that the actions of Mong Kok rioters resulted in injuries to more than 80 police officers. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam voices ‘strong objection’ to Germany granting asylum to Mong Kok riot fugitives Ray Wong and Alan Li

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam makes strongly worded complaint to Berlin’s top diplomat in city
  • Lam questions whether German authorities’ move was based on facts
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 8:31pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 11:27pm, 24 May, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Beijing in April. On Friday, Lam pointed out to the city's top German diplomat that the actions of Mong Kok rioters resulted in injuries to more than 80 police officers. Photo: Reuters
