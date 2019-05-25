Ray Wong (L) and Alan Li in Berlin. The former Hong Kong independence activists were granted refugee status in Germany. Photo: AFP
Beijing urges Germany to respect Hong Kong’s rule of law in asylum dispute over Mong Kok riot fugitives Ray Wong and Alan Li
- Foreign affairs office lodges solemn representation with city’s top German diplomat
- Berlin government urged to ‘earnestly respect’ Hong Kong’s rule of law
Topic | Hong Kong localism and independence
