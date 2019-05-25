Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ray Wong (L) and Alan Li in Berlin. The former Hong Kong independence activists were granted refugee status in Germany. Photo: AFP
Politics

Beijing urges Germany to respect Hong Kong’s rule of law in asylum dispute over Mong Kok riot fugitives Ray Wong and Alan Li

  • Foreign affairs office lodges solemn representation with city’s top German diplomat
  • Berlin government urged to ‘earnestly respect’ Hong Kong’s rule of law
Topic |   Hong Kong localism and independence
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 11:36pm, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 12:05am, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ray Wong (L) and Alan Li in Berlin. The former Hong Kong independence activists were granted refugee status in Germany. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.