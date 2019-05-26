Frances Hui at Emerson College's library in Boston. The student penned a column title “I am from Hong Kong, not China,” which generated backlash from Chinese students. Photo: Andrew Baicker
Boston student’s avowal of her Hongkonger identity ignites Chinese outrage
- An article in a student paper for Emerson College stirs harsh debate over what it means to be Chinese
- The controversy erupts amid what many see as the rapid erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy
The government has said the planned three-year jail term is consistent with the law that criminalises desecration of the national flag. Photo: Winson Wong
Jail terms for abusing Chinese national anthem too long, say Hong Kong solicitors
- A proposed new law would outlaw any public and deliberate insult of March of the Volunteers
- The Law Society says the planned punishments, and the time allowed for investigation, are too long
