Anna Wu chaired the Equal Opportunities Commission from 1999 to 2003. Photo: Nora Tam
Former Executive Council member Anna Wu urges Hong Kong government to slow down on fugitive bill and implement one-time deal with Taiwan on Chan Tong-kai murder case
- Anna Wu says: ‘Some of the problems are fixable and we do need a calm and rational atmosphere to debate this’
- She urges the government to take ‘small bites’ out of legal conundrum
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Anna Wu chaired the Equal Opportunities Commission from 1999 to 2003. Photo: Nora Tam