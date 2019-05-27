Former secretary for justice Elsie Leung said international critics of the Hong Kong government’s extradition bill did not understand the amended legislation: Photo: Xiaomei Chen
US cancelling Hong Kong’s special status will hurt both parties, says former secretary for justice Elsie Leung
- In an interview with the Post, city’s first justice minister following the 1997 handover says international critics of the extradition bill do not understand it
- The special status Hong Kong enjoys has sheltered it from trade war, and also affords the US its largest bilateral trade surplus
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Former secretary for justice Elsie Leung said international critics of the Hong Kong government’s extradition bill did not understand the amended legislation: Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says the government would consider adding human rights safeguards to its controversial extradition bill. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong extradition bill: justice chief backs human rights safeguards, but only on ad hoc basis
- Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says requirement would only be carried out after legislation is passed by Legislative Council
- Government also considering having observers monitor treatment of any fugitives sent abroad to stand trial
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says the government would consider adding human rights safeguards to its controversial extradition bill. Photo: Xiaomei Chen