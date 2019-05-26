Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Demonstrators marched on Sunday to remember the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Thousands march in Hong Kong to mark 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown and protest against government’s fugitive bill

  • Attendance on 30th anniversary of Beijing’s crackdown hits four-year high with many Hongkongers turning out to denounce extradition amendment
  • Police put number of marchers at 2,100, down from 8,000 in 2009
Topic |   Anti-mainland China sentiments
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 7:34pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 8:20pm, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators marched on Sunday to remember the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.