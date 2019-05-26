Demonstrators marched on Sunday to remember the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Thousands march in Hong Kong to mark 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown and protest against government’s fugitive bill
- Attendance on 30th anniversary of Beijing’s crackdown hits four-year high with many Hongkongers turning out to denounce extradition amendment
- Police put number of marchers at 2,100, down from 8,000 in 2009
Topic | Anti-mainland China sentiments
