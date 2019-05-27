Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui has been found guilty of assault for snatching a public official’s phone. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui guilty of assault after snatching public official’s phone, dashing to men’s toilet and emailing files to himself
- Eastern Court rules Democratic Party’s Ted Hui also guilty of obstructing a public officer in the performance of duty and obtaining access to a computer with dishonest intent
- Hui argued government sending officials to monitor lawmakers was privacy infringement but concedes his actions ‘exceeded constraint of society’
