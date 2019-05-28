Leung Kwok-wah says he takes a day off every year to help out at the Hong Kong vigil. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong activist keeping promise he made 30 years ago to ensure Tiananmen Square crackdown is not forgotten
- On June 4, 1989, Leung Kwok-wah arrived in Beijing to find rows of tanks on the road, with citizens blocking soldiers from entering capital
- Locals had said he needed to tell people in Hong Kong what had happened, and he has done so ever since
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
