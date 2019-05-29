Channels

Politics

Hong Kong has kept flame of Tiananmen Square crackdown alive for 30 years – but is the fire burning out?

  • The events of 1989 profoundly affected people in Hong Kong, then still a British colony
  • But 30 years later, younger residents are less bothered about commemoration, focusing instead on political concerns closer to home
Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 8:00am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 29 May, 2019

Illustration: Brian Wang
Politics

The high price of denial: the cost to China of sweeping the Tiananmen crackdown under the carpet

  • Three decades have passed since the Tiananmen Square crackdown when troops fired on student-led pro-democracy protesters. The shots were heard around the country and reverberate today despite persistent official censorship of the event
  • For those 30 years the Communist Party has refused to revisit June 4, doubling down against calls to check its power
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
SCMP

Josephine Ma  

Guo Rui  

Published: 6:57pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 12:32pm, 24 May, 2019

Illustration: Brian Wang
