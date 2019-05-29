Hong Kong has kept flame of Tiananmen Square crackdown alive for 30 years – but is the fire burning out?
- The events of 1989 profoundly affected people in Hong Kong, then still a British colony
- But 30 years later, younger residents are less bothered about commemoration, focusing instead on political concerns closer to home
Illustration: Brian Wang
The high price of denial: the cost to China of sweeping the Tiananmen crackdown under the carpet
- Three decades have passed since the Tiananmen Square crackdown when troops fired on student-led pro-democracy protesters. The shots were heard around the country and reverberate today despite persistent official censorship of the event
- For those 30 years the Communist Party has refused to revisit June 4, doubling down against calls to check its power
Illustration: Brian Wang