Ray Wong (left) and Alan Li both fled Hong Kong from charges related to the Mong Kok riot in 2016. Photo: AFP
Politics

German consulate distances itself from asylum row over Hong Kong fugitives Ray Wong and Alan Li, pledging ties with city will not change

  • German Federal Foreign Office is not part of decision-making process, says official statement released on Tuesday
  • Beijing and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam earlier expressed strong opposition to Berlin’s decision, saying it undermined city’s international reputation
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Ng Kang-chung  

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 12:31pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 12:58pm, 28 May, 2019

Ray Wong (left) and Alan Li both fled Hong Kong from charges related to the Mong Kok riot in 2016. Photo: AFP
The extradition bill’s opponents say it could leave Hongkongers at risk of unfair prosecution on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows response on extradition bill human rights concerns

  • As deadline nears for amendments before bill’s second reading, city chief says government will respond ‘within days’
  • But she insists on pushing ahead with controversial plan, and rejects recent diplomatic criticism
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 12:40pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 12:40pm, 28 May, 2019

The extradition bill’s opponents say it could leave Hongkongers at risk of unfair prosecution on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
