Ray Wong (left) and Alan Li both fled Hong Kong from charges related to the Mong Kok riot in 2016. Photo: AFP
German consulate distances itself from asylum row over Hong Kong fugitives Ray Wong and Alan Li, pledging ties with city will not change
- German Federal Foreign Office is not part of decision-making process, says official statement released on Tuesday
- Beijing and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam earlier expressed strong opposition to Berlin’s decision, saying it undermined city’s international reputation
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Ray Wong (left) and Alan Li both fled Hong Kong from charges related to the Mong Kok riot in 2016. Photo: AFP
The extradition bill’s opponents say it could leave Hongkongers at risk of unfair prosecution on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows response on extradition bill human rights concerns
- As deadline nears for amendments before bill’s second reading, city chief says government will respond ‘within days’
- But she insists on pushing ahead with controversial plan, and rejects recent diplomatic criticism
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The extradition bill’s opponents say it could leave Hongkongers at risk of unfair prosecution on the mainland. Photo: Reuters