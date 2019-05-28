Channels

Opponents of the bill worry about unfair trials and a lack of human rights protections in mainland China. Photo: AFP
Politics

Petitions against extradition bill at 80 Hong Kong schools – including city leader Carrie Lam’s alma mater St Francis Canossian College

  • More than three-quarters of the Executive Council and most pro-government lawmakers went to schools which now have petitions against controversial plan
  • Citywide campaign has mushroomed days ahead of a massive rally planned by the pro-democracy bloc
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 4:03pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 4:55pm, 28 May, 2019

The extradition bill’s opponents say it could leave Hongkongers at risk of unfair prosecution on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows response on extradition bill human rights concerns

  • As deadline nears for amendments before bill’s second reading, city chief says government will respond ‘within days’
  • But she insists on pushing ahead with controversial plan, and rejects recent diplomatic criticism
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 12:40pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 4:06pm, 28 May, 2019

