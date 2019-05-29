The Form Five maths class of teacher Peter Lee watch footage of the events in Tiananmen Square 30 years ago. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Why Hong Kong maths teacher who witnessed Tiananmen Square crackdown holds special history lessons once a year for his students
- Peter Lee, 52, shows Form Five pupils video footage of scenes from Tiananmen Square in 1989, and tells them about the student protests
- He was in university when events unfolded, and joined a group of Hong Kong students who went to Beijing for two weeks to support protesters
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
