Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hui Wai-hang, a Chinese history and and liberal studies teacher at SKH St Mary’s Church Mok Hing Yiu College. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Hong Kong teacher hopes new book on Tiananmen Square crackdown can educate younger readers

  • Hui Wai-hang, who was eight when the protests happened, seeks to explain events of April-June 1989
  • ‘It will be difficult for us to understand relations between Hong Kong and mainland China, and the current political situation in Hong Kong, if we do not understand June 4,’ he says
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 12:00pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 12:12pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hui Wai-hang, a Chinese history and and liberal studies teacher at SKH St Mary’s Church Mok Hing Yiu College. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.