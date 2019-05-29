Hui Wai-hang, a Chinese history and and liberal studies teacher at SKH St Mary’s Church Mok Hing Yiu College. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong teacher hopes new book on Tiananmen Square crackdown can educate younger readers
- Hui Wai-hang, who was eight when the protests happened, seeks to explain events of April-June 1989
- ‘It will be difficult for us to understand relations between Hong Kong and mainland China, and the current political situation in Hong Kong, if we do not understand June 4,’ he says
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
