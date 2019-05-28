Guangdong Provincial Police hand over three suspects in a goldsmiths robbery case to Hong Kong Police at the Huanggang port. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong extradition bill: government looks at allowing prison terms to be served in city
- Secretary for Security John Lee said a number of concessions could be granted to make controversial proposal more palatable
- Government may also consider a demand from the business community to raise threshold for extradition to crimes punishable by seven years in prison
Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce chairman Aron Harilela with security chief John Lee. Photo: Handout
Influential Hong Kong business body calls for extra safeguards in government’s controversial extradition bill
- Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce made its stance clear after a closed-door meeting with Secretary for Security John Lee
- Chairman Aron Harilela says members remain concerned about proposal
