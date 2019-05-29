Joseph Lau. Photo: Sam Tsang
Fugitive tycoon Joseph Lau withdraws legal challenge against Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill
- Billionaire hiding in Hong Kong to avoid jail term in Macau wrote to High Court and secretary for justice to withdraw his judicial review application
- Lau says he ‘loves his country and Hong Kong’ and his application was not aimed at the government
Guangdong Provincial Police hand over three suspects in a goldsmiths robbery case to Hong Kong Police at the Huanggang port. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong extradition bill: government looks at allowing prison terms to be served in city
- Secretary for Security John Lee said a number of concessions could be granted to make controversial proposal more palatable
- Government may also consider a demand from the business community to raise threshold for extradition to crimes punishable by seven years in prison
