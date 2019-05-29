Channels

Joseph Lau. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Fugitive tycoon Joseph Lau withdraws legal challenge against Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill

  • Billionaire hiding in Hong Kong to avoid jail term in Macau wrote to High Court and secretary for justice to withdraw his judicial review application
  • Lau says he ‘loves his country and Hong Kong’ and his application was not aimed at the government
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 11:35am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 12:40pm, 29 May, 2019

Guangdong Provincial Police hand over three suspects in a goldsmiths robbery case to Hong Kong Police at the Huanggang port. Photo: Edward Wong
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill: government looks at allowing prison terms to be served in city

  • Secretary for Security John Lee said a number of concessions could be granted to make controversial proposal more palatable
  • Government may also consider a demand from the business community to raise threshold for extradition to crimes punishable by seven years in prison
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 10:10pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 3:22am, 29 May, 2019

