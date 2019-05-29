Chief Executive Carrie Lam survived a vote of no confidence over her extradition bill. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong extradition bill: lawyers announce rare silent protest as city’s leader Carrie Lam survives no confidence vote
- City’s legal profession to protest legislation they say puts judiciary in difficult position
- Chief executive comfortably survives despite criticism from all sides
