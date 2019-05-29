Hong Kong has been told not to offer any services to Pacific Bravo by the Americans, who believe the oil tanker is heading towards the city. Photo: www.wakentsu.com/MarineTraffic.com
Beijing rejects US warning to Hong Kong to avoid vessel carrying Iranian oil, saying energy relations between nations must be respected
- Chinese foreign ministry speaks out against ‘long arm jurisdiction’ following plea from Washington not to engage with the oil tanker
- Reports are conflicted over whether the vessel carrying Iranian oil is coming to Hong Kong
