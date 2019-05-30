John Sham mobilised support for Beijing students during the 1989 pro-democracy movement, and was barred from mainland China for 15 years as a result. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong filmmaker: Communist Party ‘must face history honestly’ when it comes to Tiananmen Square crackdown
- John Sham was barred from mainland for 15 years but is now free to make movies and runs Dadi Cinema chain
- He believes it was a ‘serious mistake’ to open fire on protesters and calls students motives ‘noble’
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
John Sham mobilised support for Beijing students during the 1989 pro-democracy movement, and was barred from mainland China for 15 years as a result. Photo: Dickson Lee