Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Po Leung Kuk Laws Foundation College in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

Hong Kong school calls in police after principal’s name appears in anti-extradition bill petition without consent

  • The head of Po Leung Kuk Laws Foundation College found his name added to the petition on Tuesday; it was promptly removed
  • The charity which runs the school said the complaint to police was aimed only at ‘suspected forgery or the use of false instruments’, not the petition itself
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 7:39pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 8:38pm, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Po Leung Kuk Laws Foundation College in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.