Secretary for Security John Lee said the government had to take action. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong security chief John Lee rolls out new measures to water down controversial extradition bill
- John Lee says six new measures will be put in place to limit the scope of extraditable crimes, introduce human rights safeguards and ensure the interests of fugitives being handed over
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
