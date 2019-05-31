Channels

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng and Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu arrive for a special meeting of the Legislative Council’s panel on security. Photo: Wilson Wong
No guarantee of fair trial in Hong Kong extradition bill lawmakers told, as officials also admit other safeguards will be left out

  • Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng and Secretary for Security John Lee claim approach will give government greater flexibility
  • Administration had said it would limit scope of extraditable offences and only accept requests from highest judicial authorities
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum  

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 4:13pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 4:12pm, 31 May, 2019

