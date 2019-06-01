Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (left) and Under Secretary for Security Sonny Au discussed the extradition bill on the RTHK Radio 1 show, Accountability. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong extradition bill: no hidden political agenda behind proposal insists city’s deputy leader Matthew Cheung
- Chief Secretary repeats government claim that primary aim is to ensure murder suspect Chan Tong-kai can be sent to Taiwan
- But former government prosecutor is critical of approach and says human rights safeguards should have been written in
