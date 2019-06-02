Wong Choi-fung wants to rally an army of housewives to force the government to back down on the extradition bill. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong extradition bill: The housewife mobilising stay-at-home mothers to strike down Carrie Lam’s fugitive plan
- Grass-roots campaigns for and against the controversial proposals sprout up across the city
- Opponents are behind hundreds of petitions demanding plans be dropped, while supporters say they have collected half a million signatures
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng and Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu arrive for a special meeting of the Legislative Council’s panel on security. Photo: Wilson Wong
Hong Kong extradition bill will not have safeguards and fair trial guarantee built in
- Officials say top-up protections depending on each case will allow government greater flexibility
- They are unable to clarify how they will tackle the politically tricky issue of which Taiwan authority they should deal with on extradition requests
Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng and Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu arrive for a special meeting of the Legislative Council’s panel on security. Photo: Wilson Wong