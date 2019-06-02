Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wong Choi-fung wants to rally an army of housewives to force the government to back down on the extradition bill. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill: The housewife mobilising stay-at-home mothers to strike down Carrie Lam’s fugitive plan

  • Grass-roots campaigns for and against the controversial proposals sprout up across the city
  • Opponents are behind hundreds of petitions demanding plans be dropped, while supporters say they have collected half a million signatures
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 9:00am, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 2 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wong Choi-fung wants to rally an army of housewives to force the government to back down on the extradition bill. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng and Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu arrive for a special meeting of the Legislative Council’s panel on security. Photo: Wilson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill will not have safeguards and fair trial guarantee built in

  • Officials say top-up protections depending on each case will allow government greater flexibility
  • They are unable to clarify how they will tackle the politically tricky issue of which Taiwan authority they should deal with on extradition requests
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 4:13pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng and Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu arrive for a special meeting of the Legislative Council’s panel on security. Photo: Wilson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.