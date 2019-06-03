(L-R): Wayne Chan of the Hong Kong Independence Union, Baggio Leung of the Hong Kong National Front and Tony Chung of Student Localism at a June 4 forum on Sunday at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong pro-independence activists question value of annual June 4 vigil to commemorate crackdown at Tiananmen Square
- Activists tell forum it is better to learn from failure of pro-democracy campaign – than to remember it every year
- Student localism partly blamed for event’s declining turnout
