Kenneth Lam and Cheng Zhen, as seen in Arthur Kent’s film Black Night in June. Photo: YouTube
After 30-year search, Canadian journalist Arthur Kent finally tracks down the Hong Kong student activist he filmed during Tiananmen Square crackdown
- Kent, a freelancer working in Beijing during the protests, reconnected with Kenneth Lam, whom he had lost sight of after the square was cleared
- Lam appears with Beijing student activist Cheng Zhen in a scene in Kent’s film Black Night in June, which has been newly restored
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
