Students visit the June 4 Museum in Mong Kok on Monday ahead of the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong braces for big crowds and high emotions as June 4 vigil for Tiananmen crackdown coincides with anger over extradition proposal

  • Organisers expect as many as 180,000 people, equal to ‘peak levels’
  • June 4 Museum swamped with visitors – including many from the mainland
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Su Xinqi

Published: 8:00am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:18am, 4 Jun, 2019

John Sham mobilised support for Beijing students during the 1989 pro-democracy movement, and was barred from mainland China for 15 years as a result. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong filmmaker: Communist Party ‘must face history honestly’ when it comes to Tiananmen Square crackdown

  • John Sham was barred from mainland for 15 years but is now free to make movies and runs Dadi Cinema chain
  • He believes it was a ‘serious mistake’ to open fire on protesters and calls students motives ‘noble’
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Gary Cheung

Published: 8:00pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 8:10pm, 30 May, 2019

