Students visit the June 4 Museum in Mong Kok on Monday ahead of the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong braces for big crowds and high emotions as June 4 vigil for Tiananmen crackdown coincides with anger over extradition proposal
- Organisers expect as many as 180,000 people, equal to ‘peak levels’
- June 4 Museum swamped with visitors – including many from the mainland
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
Students visit the June 4 Museum in Mong Kok on Monday ahead of the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Nora Tam
John Sham mobilised support for Beijing students during the 1989 pro-democracy movement, and was barred from mainland China for 15 years as a result. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong filmmaker: Communist Party ‘must face history honestly’ when it comes to Tiananmen Square crackdown
- John Sham was barred from mainland for 15 years but is now free to make movies and runs Dadi Cinema chain
- He believes it was a ‘serious mistake’ to open fire on protesters and calls students motives ‘noble’
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
John Sham mobilised support for Beijing students during the 1989 pro-democracy movement, and was barred from mainland China for 15 years as a result. Photo: Dickson Lee