Politics
LIVE

Thousands gather in Hong Kong's Victoria Park to mark 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown

  • Organisers expect a record turnout for annual candlelight vigil in Victoria Park where crowds will mourn lives lost in the controversial 1989 event in Beijing
  • The city's contentious extradition bill is also expected to be brought up
SCMP staff  

Published: 7:00pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:45pm, 4 Jun, 2019

A statue of the late Nobel Peace Prize winner and democracy activist Liu Xiaobo at Victoria Park, Causeway Bay, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown. Photo: Robert Ng
A statue of the late Nobel Peace Prize winner and democracy activist Liu Xiaobo at Victoria Park, Causeway Bay, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown. Photo: Robert Ng
A veteran reporter who wishes to be known as CK arrived at the Victoria Park with his two daughters, aged 8 and 3, three hours ahead of the candlelight vigil. Photo: Sue Su
A veteran reporter who wishes to be known as CK arrived at the Victoria Park with his two daughters, aged 8 and 3, three hours ahead of the candlelight vigil. Photo: Sue Su
Michael Wang, 43, is attending the vigil for the first time at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Linda Lew
Michael Wang, 43, is attending the vigil for the first time at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Linda Lew
People going to the June 4 Candlelight Vigil at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
People going to the June 4 Candlelight Vigil at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
People going to the June 4 Candlelight Vigil at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
People going to the June 4 Candlelight Vigil at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
People attend the June 4 candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee
People attend the June 4 candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee
The first arrivals at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay as Hong Kong prepares to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Dickson Lee
The first arrivals at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay as Hong Kong prepares to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Dickson Lee
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
SCMP staff  

Students visit the June 4 Museum in Mong Kok on Monday ahead of the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong braces for big crowds and high emotions as June 4 vigil for Tiananmen crackdown coincides with anger over extradition proposal

  • Organisers expect as many as 180,000 people, equal to ‘peak levels’
  • June 4 Museum swamped with visitors – including many from the mainland
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 8:00am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:32am, 4 Jun, 2019

Students visit the June 4 Museum in Mong Kok on Monday ahead of the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Nora Tam
