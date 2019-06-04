Critics fear Beijing could use the new arrangement to target political opponents or that suspects would be sent to jurisdictions where fair trial was not guaranteed. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ‘will not simply follow orders from Beijing’ on extradition requests and can refuse transfer of fugitives accused of crimes against defence or foreign affairs
- Lam says suggestion she will just follow central government instructions ‘totally unfounded and deviates from provisions in the law’
- One section of law involved in bill says chief executive ‘shall comply’ with instruction on matters where defence or foreign affairs would be ‘significantly affected’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The contentious bill has faced strong opposition, with worries expressed that Beijing would use the new law to target political opponents, or that suspects would not receive a fair trial on the mainland. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong government releases long defence of contentious extradition bill against American Chamber of Commerce criticism
- The 4,700-word statement, issued on Monday night, made no new proposals but did underline that five other chambers of commerce backed the bill
- A meeting between Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and the American Chamber of Commerce last Wednesday failed to allay the chamber’s concerns
