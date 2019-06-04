Perry Wong first attended a vigil in 2009 and disagrees with those who say remembrance has nothing to do with Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The Hong Kong teachers whose lives are inexorably linked to Tiananmen Square crackdown making sure their pupils are taught about events of 1989
- Perry Wong was born five months before bloody events of June 4, Ken Lee five months afterwards, and both agree it must never be forgotten
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
