A young attendee remembers the events of 30 years ago in Beijing. Photo: Edmond So
‘Record 180,000 turnout’ at Hong Kong candlelight vigil to mark Tiananmen crackdown’s 30th anniversary but for many, city’s controversial extradition bill was extra spur
- Many of those in Victoria Park crowd felt compelled to attend the annual vigil to say ‘no’ to contentious bill
- At its peak, the crowd spilled over to lawn areas and park’s running paths, as latecomers kept streaming in
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
