Young and old attended the vigil in their tens of thousands. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong keeps Tiananmen crackdown memory alive with ‘record-breaking’ mass vigil
- Crowds form sea of candles at Victoria Park to mark bloody incident on June 4, 1989, in Beijing
- Emotions fired up by controversy over government’s extradition bill
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
Young and old attended the vigil in their tens of thousands. Photo: Winson Wong
Tens of thousands gather in Victoria Park. Photo: Winson Wong
‘Record turnout of over 180,000’ at Hong Kong candlelight vigil to mark Tiananmen crackdown’s 30th anniversary but for many, city’s controversial extradition bill was extra spur
- Many of those in Victoria Park crowd felt compelled to attend the annual vigil to say ‘no’ to contentious bill
- At its peak, the crowd spilled over to lawn areas and park’s running paths, as latecomers kept streaming in
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Tens of thousands gather in Victoria Park. Photo: Winson Wong