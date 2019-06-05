Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Young and old attended the vigil in their tens of thousands. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong keeps Tiananmen crackdown memory alive with ‘record-breaking’ mass vigil

  • Crowds form sea of candles at Victoria Park to mark bloody incident on June 4, 1989, in Beijing
  • Emotions fired up by controversy over government’s extradition bill
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 6:00am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:23am, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Young and old attended the vigil in their tens of thousands. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tens of thousands gather in Victoria Park. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

‘Record turnout of over 180,000’ at Hong Kong candlelight vigil to mark Tiananmen crackdown’s 30th anniversary but for many, city’s controversial extradition bill was extra spur

  • Many of those in Victoria Park crowd felt compelled to attend the annual vigil to say ‘no’ to contentious bill
  • At its peak, the crowd spilled over to lawn areas and park’s running paths, as latecomers kept streaming in
Topic |   Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 12:04am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:11am, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tens of thousands gather in Victoria Park. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.