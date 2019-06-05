Ray Wong (third from left) and Alan Li (second from right) pictured at an event organised by the German Green Party to mark the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown. Photo: Cherie Chan
Fugitives granted asylum in Germany say they faced ‘unfair trial’ and call on international community to oppose city’s Hong Kong extradition bill
- Ray Wong and Alan Li, who skipped bail in 2017 while awaiting trial on charges related to the Mong Kok riot, were granted refugee protection status last year
- The pair appeared at a seminar organised by the German Green Party commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown
