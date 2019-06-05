The 30th anniversary June 4 candle light vigil at Victoria Park drew 180,000 people, according to organisers. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s Tiananmen Square memorial vigil yielded record donations on 30th anniversary, say organisers
- Lee Cheuk-yan of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China said the public contributed HK$2.7 million on Tuesday night
- Lee said he also hoped people would turn out on Sunday to march against the government’s controversial extradition bill
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
