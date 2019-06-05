Channels

Security minister John Lee is escorted from the final session on the bill before it heads to the full council. Photo: Handout
Politics

Lawmakers in Hong Kong fume as security minister John Lee ‘dodges questions’ on mainland China’s human rights record

  • Scuffles break out at legislature after days of meetings over contentious extradition bill
  • The proposal will next head to the full chamber for a second reading
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 5:05pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:16pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Security minister John Lee is escorted from the final session on the bill before it heads to the full council. Photo: Handout
Ray Wong (third from left) and Alan Li (second from right) pictured at an event organised by the German Green Party to mark the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown. Photo: Cherie Chan
Politics

Fugitives granted asylum in Germany say they faced ‘unfair trial’ and call on international community to oppose city’s Hong Kong extradition bill

  • Ray Wong and Alan Li, who skipped bail in 2017 while awaiting trial on charges related to the Mong Kok riot, were granted refugee protection status last year
  • The pair appeared at a seminar organised by the German Green Party commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Cherie Chan

Cherie Chan  

Published: 12:45pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:40pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Ray Wong (third from left) and Alan Li (second from right) pictured at an event organised by the German Green Party to mark the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown. Photo: Cherie Chan
