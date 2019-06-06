Melissa Kaye Pang, president of the Law Society, which made its first submission on the extradition bill on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong extradition bill: Law Society urges government not to be in rush to pass controversial legislation
- Influential trade body for city’s lawyers makes first submission on fugitive transfers and calls for extensive consultation process
- It also says more research is needed on providing safeguards for those facing extradition
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Critics fear Beijing could use the new arrangement to target political opponents or that suspects would be sent to jurisdictions where fair trial was not guaranteed. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ‘will not simply follow orders from Beijing’ on extradition requests and can refuse transfer of fugitives accused of crimes against defence or foreign affairs
- Lam says suggestion she will just follow central government instructions ‘totally unfounded and deviates from provisions in the law’
- One section of law involved in bill says chief executive ‘shall comply’ with instruction on matters where defence or foreign affairs would be ‘significantly affected’
