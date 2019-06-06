Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pro-democracy politicians call for Hongkongers to join their march against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Warning of more protests to come against Hong Kong government’s controversial extradition bill

  • Organising group says it expects 300,000 people at Sunday’s demonstration, and asks marchers to turn up in white
  • Local lawyers also scheduled to march against the legal amendments, on Thursday
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 8:30am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:37am, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-democracy politicians call for Hongkongers to join their march against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ray Wong (third from left) and Alan Li (second from right) pictured at an event organised by the German Green Party to mark the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown. Photo: Cherie Chan
Politics

Fugitives granted asylum in Germany say they faced ‘unfair trial’ and call on international community to oppose Hong Kong’s extradition bill

  • Ray Wong and Alan Li, who skipped bail in 2017 while awaiting trial on charges related to Mong Kok riot, granted refugee protection status last year
  • Pair appeared at a seminar organised by German Green Party commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Cherie Chan

Cherie Chan  

Published: 12:45pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:51pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ray Wong (third from left) and Alan Li (second from right) pictured at an event organised by the German Green Party to mark the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown. Photo: Cherie Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.