Pro-democracy politicians call for Hongkongers to join their march against the extradition bill on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Warning of more protests to come against Hong Kong government’s controversial extradition bill
- Organising group says it expects 300,000 people at Sunday’s demonstration, and asks marchers to turn up in white
- Local lawyers also scheduled to march against the legal amendments, on Thursday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Ray Wong (third from left) and Alan Li (second from right) pictured at an event organised by the German Green Party to mark the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown. Photo: Cherie Chan
Fugitives granted asylum in Germany say they faced ‘unfair trial’ and call on international community to oppose Hong Kong’s extradition bill
- Ray Wong and Alan Li, who skipped bail in 2017 while awaiting trial on charges related to Mong Kok riot, granted refugee protection status last year
- Pair appeared at a seminar organised by German Green Party commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown
