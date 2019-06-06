(From left) Lawmakers Roy Kwong, Gary Fan, Ted Hui, Eddie Chu and Claudia Mo (front) remain in the chamber. Photo: Felix Wong
Opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong occupy legislative chamber ahead of mass protest against controversial extradition bill
- Claudia Mo, convenor of the pro-democracy bloc, says members will stay inside the chamber at least until the end of Sunday
- Move is unlikely to get in the way of a full council meeting on Wednesday, when the bill’s second reading will resume before it is put to vote
Melissa Kaye Pang, president of the Law Society, which made its first submission on the extradition bill on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong extradition bill: Law Society urges government not to be in rush to pass controversial legislation
- Influential trade body for city’s lawyers makes first submission on fugitive transfers and calls for extensive consultation process
- It also says more research is needed on providing safeguards for those facing extradition
