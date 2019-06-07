Illustration: SCMP
Why massive turnout at march against Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill could mean game over for leader Carrie Lam despite concessions
- Chief executive has piled issue of city’s international standing onto the already long list of woes China is confronting in the ongoing trade war
- There have already been two public protests against the bill, with almost 23,000 turning up at the first and 130,000 at the second
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Lawyers in a silent march against the extradition bill, starting from the Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Record 3,000’ Hong Kong lawyers in silent march against controversial extradition bill
- Sector speaks out for the first time against a government proposal not directly involving judicial proceedings or a Beijing interpretation
- Four Nordic chambers of commerce join chorus of opposition against law amendment
