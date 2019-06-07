Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong’s LGBT supporters gathered on May 25 to celebrate Taiwan becoming the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong’s landmark LGBT ruling on spousal benefits clouded by concerns over implementation

  • Some question whether gay civil servants will step forward to claim new benefits and risk ‘outing’ themselves at work
  • Others disappointed measures do not apply to private sector
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 12:31pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:31pm, 7 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s LGBT supporters gathered on May 25 to celebrate Taiwan becoming the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.