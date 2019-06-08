Channels

On July 1, 2003, an estimated 500,000 people took to the streets to protest against proposed national security legislation. Photo: AFP
Politics

Organisers hope half a million protesters or more will join mass rally against Hong Kong government’s controversial extradition bill

  • No evidence two petrol bomb attacks on police are related to Sunday’s protest, Civil Human Rights Front says
  • Front convenor believes turnout can rival that of huge demonstration in 2003, which led to then-Hong Kong leader stepping down
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 7:15am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:15am, 8 Jun, 2019

