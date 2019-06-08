Former chief secretary Anson Chan made a last-minute appeal for the public to support the rally on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong extradition bill: opposing sides rally support ahead of protest pan-democrats hope will draw 500,000
- Former chief secretary Anson Chan makes last-minute appeal as activists warn against death of city’s autonomous status
- While former justice minister Elsie Leung accuses government’s critics of ‘politicising and demonising’ bill
