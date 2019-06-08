Hong Kong judges at the ceremonial opening of the legal year at City Hall on January 14, 2019. Photo: Robert Ng
High Court judge gets warning from Hong Kong’s chief justice after name appears on petition against extradition bill
- Veteran judge’s name appears on petition launched by fellow alumni
- Judiciary confirms a judge was ‘advised to refrain from doing so in the future’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong judges at the ceremonial opening of the legal year at City Hall on January 14, 2019. Photo: Robert Ng