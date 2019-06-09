LIVE
Hong Kong on edge as crowds gather for ultimate showdown against controversial extradition bill
- Protest against controversial bill expected to be last roll of the dice for opposition
- Resistance to bill has not relented despite government twice watering it down
Critics fear the proposed extradition law would leave people vulnerable to unfair trials across the border and deal another blow to the “one country, two systems” guiding principle under which Hong Kong is governed. Photo: AFP
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law