LGBT supporters in Hong Kong gathered last month to call for equal marriage rights in the city as they celebrated Taiwan becoming the first jurisdiction in Asia to allow same-sex marriage. Photo: Sam Tsang
New head of Hong Kong’s Equal Opportunities Commission to start drive to tackle anti-LGBT discrimination later this year
- Ricky Chu says he intends to add protections to existing laws and defends comments that dismayed marriage-equality activists
- Lawmaker Ray Chan says he thinks Chu’s piecemeal reforms will meet the same opposition from conservatives and calls for change of tack
Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC)
