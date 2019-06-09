Protesters gathered outside the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Berlin on Sunday. Photo: Handout
From Berlin to Brisbane, rallies in 12 countries express solidarity with Hong Kong’s mass protest against extradition agreement
- Rallies held in 29 cities, including New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver, as well as Tokyo, Sydney and Taipei
- Supporters also flood social media with messages of support
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters gathered outside the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Berlin on Sunday. Photo: Handout