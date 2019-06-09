Protesters came out in force to say no to Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s extradition bill. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Human sea of white washes through Hong Kong as masses register anger over extradition bill
- Turnout – which organisers put at 1.03 million – so large the final marchers left starting point in Causeway Bay about four hours after the first group
- For many, march brought back memories of 500,000-strong protest in 2003, which led to shelving of plans to enact national security legislation
