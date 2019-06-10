Such was the size of the crowds, they were still flocking to the rallying point long after the first marchers had left, and the tail end of the rally was still in Causeway Bay as night fell. Photo: Warton Li
Violent clashes mar protest after ‘more than a million’ Hongkongers of all ages and backgrounds march against controversial extradition bill
- Organisers declare turnout to be more than double that of 2003 mass rally that led to Hong Kong’s then leader stepping down
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam vows not to back down on bill, which would allow the transfer of fugitives to mainland China
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters gathered outside the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Berlin on Sunday. Photo: Handout
From Berlin to Brisbane, rallies in 12 countries express solidarity with Hong Kong’s mass protest against extradition agreement
- Rallies held in 29 cities, including New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver, as well as Tokyo, Sydney and Taipei
- Supporters also flood social media with messages of support
