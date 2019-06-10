Protestors march from Causeway Bay to government headquarters in Admiralty on Sunday to protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Edmond So
Why did hundreds of thousands of Hongkongers take to the streets to protest extradition bill? It’s about protecting freedom, and it’s in their DNA
- March stirs memories of 2003 protest and invigorates pro-democracy camp
- Both mass demonstrations show defiance of city’s residents
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Barriers block Lung Wo Road. Photo: Xinqi Su
As it happened: How Hong Kong's protest march against the extradition bill turned ugly
- Mob storms metal barricades, police respond with batons and pepper spray
- Melee still under way at Legco as police try to disperse angry crowd
